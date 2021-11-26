Man Held For Raping 'minor' In UP Town

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in Ballia for allegedly raping a minor on pretext of marriage, police said on Friday.

The arrest came on Thursday on complaint of a 22-year-old woman, who alleged that the accused raped her for two years beginning in 2014 promising her that he will marry her, they said.

She alleged she was 15 when the accused first raped her and he continued to do so for the next two years.

She approached the police after he allegedly broke his promise and married another woman, Gadwar police station in-charge Durgeshwar Mishra said.

The woman also alleged that the accused not only abused and assaulted her but also threatened to kill her.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and the woman has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination, Mishra said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)