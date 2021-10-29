Man Held For Raping Teenage Girl In UP's Ballia

A man was arrested here for allegedly abducting and raping a teenage girl, police said on Friday.

The girl was abducted by one Sonu Singh of her village on October 24. She was taken to Ballia and Kanpur, and raped, police said.

On the complaint of the victim's mother, an FIR was registered against Singh under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

The accused was arrested and the girl sent for a medical examination. A probe is on into the matter.

