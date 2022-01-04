Man Held For Robbing Rs 50 Lakh At Gunpoint

A 27-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing two employees of a businessman of Rs 50 lakh at gunpoint, police said on Tuesday.

Manpreet Saini, a resident of Delhi's Karala, was previously involved in over 25 cases, including robbery and snatching, they said.

Efforts are on to trace his two other associates involved in the latest robbery, police said.

The incident took place in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar area on December 27 when Lucky Mehra and Harvinder Singh were sent by their employer to Vikas Puri to collect payment of Rs 50 lakh, the police said.

After collecting the cash, they began travelling towards their office on a scooter.

When they reached Tilak Nagar flyover, two persons on a motorcycle intercepted them and tried to take away their bag containing the cash. When the employees resisted, the accused duo fired two rounds in the air and thrashed them with helmets, police said.

The accused also threatened them with a knife. They took away the money and fled the spot, the police said.

After the incident, a case was registered at Tilak Nagar police station, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer North) Brijendra Kumar Yadav said, "Our staff received manual information about one of the accused being involved in the robbery case. We formed a team and based on a tip-off, we found out that the accused were changing their mobile numbers frequently and were using international numbers. However, that too were being changed repeatedly." The team zeroed in on one of the accused and technically traced his movements. He was apprehended from the Sector-25 area in Rohini when he was to meet a friend, the officer said.

Interrogation revealed that the arrested accused, along with his two associates Subhash and Pradeep, got information from one of the workers of the businessman that a huge payment is to be received by the businessman from the area of Vikas Puri, the DCP said.

Accordingly, the accused, along with his associates, performed a recce of the place from where the payment was to be collected. On the day of the incident, the two associates of the arrested accused went on a motorcycle and started following the employees of the businessman from Vikas Puri, he said.

They robbed them and fled the spot, the Yadav said.

A kilometer away, the arrested accused was waiting for them in a car. His two associates left the motorcycle, which was stolen by them, and the three fled the spot, police said.

From the robbed amount, the arrested accused received Rs 25,000 as part payment. Rs 10,000 has been recovered from the said payment, they said.

