Man Held For Servant's Murder

A 46-year-old man was arrested along with his friend for allegedly thrashing his servant who succumbed to the injuries in Rohini Sector-3 area, police said on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Lovely Verma, a resident of Rohini Sector-3, and Anubhav Sharma (32), originally hailing from Karala, they said.

Verma had allegedly developed animosity against the victim after he had made some unwanted remarks at his wife, police said.

On September 21 at 3.05 pm, police received a call and rushed to the spot. They found that one Laksh Verma (75) was residing at second floor of the building and his servant Aslam (45), hailing from Bihar, was lying dead near his bed, a senior police officer said.

During inquiry, it was found that Aslam had been looking after Laksh Verma for the last five years and had never gone to his home. There was no external injury on the body, the officer said.

Lovely Verma, along with Sharma, was also present at the spot. They said the servant was found dead near the bed and apparently no foul play was suspected by anyone, police said.

According to the autopsy report, the death was caused due to multiple internal injuries to the body, they said.

During investigation, audio recordings in the mobile phone of Lovely Verma confirmed the involvement of both the accused, police said.

Lovely Verma had developed antagonistic feelings for Aslam after he had allegedly made some unwanted remarks on his wife a few days ago, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Pranav Tayal said.

Since that day, he was so furious and looking for an opportunity to eliminate him. He, along with his friend, asked Aslam to accompany him in a party. Aslam consumed alcohol and he lost his senses, police said.

Finding him in a position to be unable to defend himself, both of them attacked him and beat him mercilessly. Aslam succumbed to his injuries, police said.

