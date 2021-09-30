Man Held For Strangling Wife To Death

A man has been arrested in Srinagar for allegedly strangulating his wife to death, police said on Thursday.

Police at Zakura were informed that Saleema (50) was strangulated by an unknown person Monday in the Gulab Bagh area.

She was taken to a hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, locals told police.

Her husband, Abdul Rehman Dar, a resident of Kulgam district, was arrested Tuesday.

"The investigation team arrested the victim's husband, who confessed to his crimes, " the official said.

The reason of the murder was some dispute between the couple.

