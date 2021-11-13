Man held for theft in J-K’s Kishtwar

Jammu, Nov 12 (PTI) A man was arrested for alleged theft at a shop in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

A complaint was received by police from one Sameer Kitchloo that there was a theft in his shop by some unidentified persons in the Pochhal area, they said.

During investigation, 40 suspects were picked up on the basis of CCTV footage. The accused, identified as Chetak, was arrested, the officials said.

On his disclosure, stolen items like saffron worth Rs 50,000, two mobile phones, clothes and Rs 6,000 cash besides a motorcycle were recovered, they said.

Chetak was donning a police uniform while committing the theft, the officials said, adding a case has been registered in this connection. PTI AB AQS AQS

