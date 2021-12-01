Man Held For Threatening Waiter With A Gun At Wedding

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly threatening a waiter and firing a shot in the air after he refused to serve him food at a wedding function in outer Delhi's Mundka, police said on Wednesday.

Manish, the accused, is a resident of Dichau Kalan village near Najafgarh area and is into property dealing, they said.

The incident took place late Monday night at a resort during a wedding function, police said.

Chirag Khurana, the owner of the resort, said the night of the wedding, one of his waiters named Bittu told him that there was a man outside with a firearm threatening to shoot him if food is not served to him.

The waiter also said that the man fired a shot in the air.

The person, identified later as Manish, was overpowered by Khurana and his staff, police said.

An illegal country-made firearm with two live cartridges and a used cartridge were recovered from him, they said.

A case was registered against the accused under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and other sections of Arms Act, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Parvinder Singh said that during interrogation the accused told police he had come to attend his cousin's wedding and after having drinks with his other friends, he felt hungry and asked a waiter for food but he refused.

That made him angry and he sought to threaten him with a pistol and fired a shot in the air, Singh said.

The accused revealed he purchased the weapon from a man in his village. The matter is being investigated, Singh added.

