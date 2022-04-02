Man held for trying to kill brother-in-law; mislead police with claims of being robbed

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) A man has been arrested on the charge of attempting to kill his brother-in-law by hitting him on the head with a brick multiple times in east Delhi's Madhu Vihar area, police said on Saturday.

Officials said the accused, Manoj, tried to mislead the police by claiming that two men had snatched mobile phones from him and his brother-in-law Khushi Ram, who was also injured by them.

On Friday, Mayur Vihar resident Lakshay informed the police about the alleged robbery. Before the police could reach the spot, Khushi Ram was admitted to LBS Hospital with head injuries, a senior police officer said.

Lakshya told the police that his uncle Manoj had asked him to make a PCR call about the alleged robbery. Lakshya was not present at the spot at the time of the incident, he said.

During the investigation, the police became suspicious when they noticed that Manoj himself never called the police but told his relatives about the "robbery".

"Manoj presented himself as an eyewitness and told the police that two persons came in a car and robbed his mobile phone that of Khushi Ram by hitting him on the head," said Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Vinit Kumar.

While scanning footage from CCTV cameras, the investigating officials found that a man, his face covered with a muffler, had hit Khushi Ram on the head multiple times with a brick and then fled.

The attacker had worn red shoes with 'NIKE' marked on them. This proved to be Manoj's undoing as he was found wearing the same set of shoes, Kumar said.

During interrogation, Manoj confessed to attacking his brother-in-law with a brick. Khushi Ram used to insult him by calling him wayward and infidel infuriated Manoj and he wanted to get revenge, the police officer said.

The blood-stained brick, clothes and shoes and the victim's mobile phone, which was crushed by Manoj, have been recovered, police said.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and Manoj arrested, they added. PTI AMP NSD NSD

