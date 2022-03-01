Man held with 600 gm of smack: Police

Jaipur, Mar 1 (PTI) A 24-year-old man was arrested after being found in possession of 600 gram of smack worth Rs 1 crore in the international market, police said on Tuesday.

Accused Sohanlal was found with the narcotics substance during a routine checking of a Rajasthan Roadways bus in which he was travelling from Udaipur to Sanchore, police said.

During the checking of the bus in the Sirohi district, he was found hiding the drug in his bag, police said.

"Nearly 600 gram of smack having an estimated market value of Rs 1 crore was recovered from the accused," Mandar SHO Ashok Singh said.

The accused has been arrested and the matter is being investigated, he added. PTI AG RAX RAX

