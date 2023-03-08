Man In Kerala’s Thrissur Beaten Up, Succumbs To Injuries; Assault Caught On Camera

A man allegedly thrashed by a group of people succumbed to injuries in Kerala’s Thrissur, police said on Tuesday, March 7.

The 33-year-old youth identified as Sahar working as a bus driver was beaten up by a group of about eight people in an incident that was captured on CCTV of the temple located nearby.

According to visuals, the victim can be seen talking to a person next to a scooter, and in some time a group of eight more associates gather around. One of them slaps Sahar five times and then pushes him to the ground, drags him and then ruthlessly beats him.

Incident captured on CCTV

A police complaint was filed on February 21 in the incident, wherein as per the CCTV visuals, Sahar can be seen coming out of his friend’s house late in the evening, after which he is questioned by a group of people. "After being beaten up, Sahar went home. The next morning, after experiencing extreme pain, he was shifted to the hospital," They said.

After the physical assault, Sahar’s health worsened within a week and he succumbed to his injuries during his treatment in the intensive care unit and was treated on a ventilator, according to reports. More details are awaited in the case.