MP: Man In Mandsaur Stripped, Thrashed On Suspicion Of Stealing Garlic Sacks

In a shocking incident in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district, a man was stripped naked and thrashed on suspicion of stealing garlic sacks from a wholesale vegetable market. According to reports, some people at the scene recorded the whole incident. The entire incident has also been recorded in the CCTV camera present nearby.

Giving an update about the incident, SL Baurasi, Police Station Incharge, said, "This is a very serious matter, we have begun an investigation and the culprits who are seen in the video will be acted against"

MP: Man stripped naked and thrashed on suspicion of stealing garlic from a wholesale vegetable market in Mandsaur. SL Baurasi,Police Station Incharge, says 'This is a very serious matter,we have begun investigation and the culprits who are seen in the video will be acted against' pic.twitter.com/3lxX4Rbzfb — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

Similar incidents reported across MP

After the incident, questions have been raised once again about the law and order in the state. This is not the first incident where people, instead of calling the police for the help have taken law in their own hands. In the year 2018, a transporter and his friend were booked for allegedly stripping his three tribal employees naked and assaulting them for 'stealing' 120 litres of diesel from his trucks in Jabalpur. The alleged incident had occurred on the night of July 11, 2018.

In December, after onion prices skyrocketed, a truckload full of onions worth Rs 20 lakh was stolen in Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh. In the same month, another incident of onion robbery came to light when a farmer in Richha village in the same Mandsaur district had filed a complaint that his onion crop worth Rs 30,000 was uprooted and stolen from his field by thieves.

