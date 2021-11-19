Man In Odisha Gets 10-yr Jail For Raping Minor

A court in Odisha’s Kandhamal district sentenced a 32-year-old man to 10 years of imprisonment on Friday for abducting and raping a girl four years ago.

Phulbani Pocso judge Bhaskar Chandra Sahu also imposed a penalty of Rs 18,000 on Achyuta Sahu.

The man had kidnapped the minor near her house on the pretext of buying her sweets from a market on August 3, 2017, and took her to an under-construction building and raped her, according to the prosecution.

