Man in UP arrested for spitting on bread

Meerut (UP), May 10 (PTI) A man was arrested here after a video of him spitting on the bread he was preparing at a wedding function went viral on social media, police said on Tuesday.

Firoz, whose video went viral on the social media on Monday, was seen spitting on the bread while making it at a marriage function at one Naresh's family in Atrada village of Kharkhauda area, they said.

"The accused was arrested on Tuesday after an FIR in this regard was lodged by Naresh on seeing his act in the video," SHO, Kharkhauda, Jitendra Kumar Dubey said.

Local BJP leaders here have demanded invoking National Security Act (NSA) against the accused. PTI COR ABN RDT ABN RDT VN VN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)