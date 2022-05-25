Man kills wife after quarrel in Thane; arrested

Thane, May 25 (PTI) A man allegedly thrashed his 22-year-old wife to death following a domestic quarrel in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took old man in Khoni village of Bhiwandi division on Tuesday evening following which the 28-year-old accused, Shankar Waghmare, was arrested, an official from Nizampura police station said.

The couple had a fight following which the accused allegedly thrashed his wife Jyotsana Shankar Waghmare with a wooden log. The woman died on the spot, he said.

Some neighbours alerted the police, who rushed to the spot and sent the body to a government hospital for postmortem, the official said.

The accused was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday and booked under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder), the police said. PTI COR GK GK

