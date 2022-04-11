Man nabbed for desecrating idols in UP temple

Muzaffarnagar, Apr 11 (PTI) A man was arrested for allegedly desecrating idols in a temple at Baghra village here on Monday, police said.

Yaqoob (30) was arrested from an area under Titawi police station, Station House Officer Mukesh Kumar said.

According to villagers, Yaqoob entered the temple and damaged some idols of a Goddess.

They caught the accused on the spot and thrashed him, before handing him over to the police, the SHO said.

Tension prevailed at the Baghra village after the incident and additional police force has been deployed in the area as a precautionary measure, he said. PTI CORR NAV NB RCJ RCJ

