Man Rapes 4-yr-old Girl In MP; Arrested

A man allegedly raped a four-year-old girl residing in his neighbourhood in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening following which the 22-year-old accused was arrested, they said. The accused lured the girl to his place on some pretext while she was playing outside her house and allegedly raped her. The girl later came out of his house crying and writhing in pain, police inspector Dilip Dahiya said.

Her family then alerted the police who rushed to the spot and nabbed the accused while he was trying to flee, the official said.

The girl was rushed to a government hospital where she is being treated in the children's ward. She is out of danger, the hospital's assistant superintendent, Dr Atul Singh, told PTI.

The police official said they have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

