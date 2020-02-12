Delhi: Masked Man Robs Rs 1.5 Lakh From A Bank; Probe Underway

A masked man robbed Rs 1.5 lakh at gunpoint from Oriental Bank of Commerce in west Delhi's Tilak Nagar on Wednesday morning, police said.

READ: Uttarakhand Police Rescues 315 Children Under 'Operation Smile'

Bank robbed in broad daylight

According to police, when the bank opened for regular business, the masked man, wearing a black jacket, blue trousers and a blue cap, entered it at 10.20 am and overpowered the security guard. He pointed a gun and demanded money from a bank staffer, who gave him Rs 1.5 lakh from the cash counter. The robber fled from the spot on a scooter, police added.

The police has started investigating the incident and have also launched a manhunt to find the robber.

READ: Indian Couple In Singapore Jailed For Exploiting 3 Bangladeshi Women

Similar incidents

Multiple incidents of robbery have been reported in the last few months. In January, two miscreants robbed a man at Hari Nagar in Delhi. One of the thieves was seen strangulating the man and the other one sitting on the bike ready to move after the loot as per the CCTV (Closed-circuit television) footage.

In September last year, a 22-year-old man killed a woman after she resisted an attempted robbery. The man escaped the police's custody initially but was eventually arrested by the cops in January. Mohammad Mazhar (27) and his brother-in-law Mohammad Kamrul (24), were arrested by the Outer North district police for their involvement in robbery and theft cases. Mazhar was the main accused in the September incident.

READ: Plea To Ban Sale Of Acid In Delhi: HC Seeks Govt's Stand

READ: Maha: 1 Held For Robbery At Actor Nutan's Bungalow In Thane