In a shocking incident and a major breach of security, Balvinder Kataria, a social media influencer popular as Bobby Kataria, was seen smoking a cigarette on a SpiceJet flight. The video of Kataria smoking inside the plane, while on a flight from Dubai to Delhi, is going fiercely viral on social media with many people demanding an investigation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Soon after the video went viral, Uttarakhand MLA Umesh Kumar took to Twitter and shared the video of Kataria, who is a Haryana resident, smoking while onboard a SpiceJet flight. He wrote, "This is the state of security at airports in this country. Amit Shah ji, this person is openly flouting the law of the country. What a mistake this feat in security is."

However, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security told ANI that the video doing rounds is from January, this year, and action had been taken earlier.

"Balvinder Kataria had travelled from Dubai to New Delhi on a SpiceJet flight. He landed in Delhi on 23/01/22. The video isn't available on his FB/Insta page. Action had been taken by aviation security earlier," the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security was quoted by ANI as saying.

SpiceJet, too, confirmed that the matter had been investigated thoroughly in January 2022.

"This is with reference to a video on social media of a passenger smoking onboard a SpiceJet aircraft. The matter had been investigated thoroughly in Jan 2022 when the video was brought to our notice and a complaint had been filed by the airline with Udyog Vihar PS in Gurugram," a SpiceJet spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, speaking about the viral video, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said, "Investigation is on and there will be no tolerance towards such hazardous behaviour."

Not the first time Bobby Kataria sparked controversy

This is not the first time that bodybuilder Bobby Kataria was seen getting into controversy. Earlier, Bobby was seen drinking while walking on the streets of Dehradun. he even posted that video on his Instagram handle, with the song ‘Road Apne Baap Ki…Dadagiri, Apna Ki Dadagiri’ playing in the background. The video was later deleted.

However, the Uttarakhand Police soon took cognizance of the matter. DGP Ashok Kumar ordered to investigate the video and take necessary action against the person concerned.