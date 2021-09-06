Man Sentenced To 10 Years Of Imprisonment For Raping Teenager

A fast track court in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Monday sentenced a man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for raping a 19-year-old.

The additional sessions judge Kulgam Som Lal also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Shabir Ahmad Malik after his conviction under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Malik was also sentenced to five years imprisonment under Section 366 of the IPC and slapped with a fine of Rs 2,000.

Both the sentences will run concurrently.

The court had convicted Malik, a married man who has two children, on August 31 for abducting and raping a 19-year-old girl in January 2017.

The prosecution was led by additional public prosecutor Zia ur Rehman Khan, who had sought maximum sentence for the accused for destroying the life of the victim.

