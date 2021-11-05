Man Shot Dead By Friend In UP

A 24-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by his friend in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Talda village under Jansath police station area on Thursday evening. The deceased has been identified as Mohit Kumari Saini, they said.

According to a police complaint lodged by Saini's father, the accused, Satish Pal, came to their home and took his son along on the pretext of distributing sweets on the eve of Diwali.

Instead, Pal took Saini to a field and shot him, leaving him critically injured, the complaint stated.

The injured was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead, the police said. Pal is on the run and the motive behind the murder will be known only after he is arrested, they said.

Security has been tightened in the village, they said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)