New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) A man was shot dead by two persons in north Delhi's Bawana area, police said on Wednesday.

A senior police officer said both assailants have been arrested.

The victim received two bullet injuries, the police said.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, they said. PTI NIT DIV DIV

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)