Man Shot Dead In Patiala Market In Punjab, Assailant Flees

A 45-year-old man was shot dead by an unidentified motorcycle-borne man in Yadvindra Enclave market on Nabha Road here on Thursday, police said.

Press Trust Of India
Patiala

The victim was identified as Darshan Kumar, a resident of Sunam area, they said.

Police said the incident took place at around 10.15 am and added that the assailant fled after firing.

Kumar was admitted at the Government Rajindra Hospital in a critical condition where he succumbed, police said.

Police said an investigation in the matter was underway.

