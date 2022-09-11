Man Stabbed In Eyebrow In K'taka's Dharwad During Ganesha Immersion Over Personal Enmity

In a shocking incident in Karnataka’s Dharwad, a young man was stabbed in the eyebrow by a group of men out of personal enmity during Ganesh immersion, authorities informed. The injured person was later admitted at a hospital in Hubballi’s Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS), the authorities further stated.

Significantly, in another similar incident in Karnataka’s Belagavi, the police arrested four accused persons for killing a man following a quarrel during the Ganesha immersion procession in Mugalihal village in Belagavi district on the night of September 10. The person was identified as Arjuna Gouda (21). He is a college student, who was severely injured on the side of his chest. The accused arrested included a minor from Mugalihal village. A knife was seized from the accused. In this case, too, the Police informed that old rivalry was the cause of the attack.

Ganesha immersion-related deaths

Three people were electrocuted and three sustained injuries while returning from the Ganesha immersion ceremony in a truck in the Mudigere taluka of Chikkamagaluru district on September 6. The electrocution was triggered by the arch installed in the vehicle during the procession to support the idol that came in contact with a live wire.

Image: PTI, Republic World