Man Stabbed To Death In Mangaluru; Section 144 Imposed & Liquor Sale Banned For 48 Hours

A man was stabbed to death in Karnataka's Mangaluru on Saturday by a group of unidentified miscreants, police informed while imposing restrictions in the area for 48 hours starting from 6 am on December 25 till December 27 in order to avoid any untoward incident further. They have also enforced a ban on liquor sales till December 27.

The deceased has been identified as Jaleel, a resident of Krishnapura who owned a mobile recharge shop. The goons stabbed Jaleel after a verbal altercation in front of his shop and then fled from the spot. The reason for the incident has not been ascertained as of now.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, "Two unidentified miscreants stabbed a man to death at Katippalla, outskirts of Mangaluru last night. The deceased has been identified as Jaleel and was stabbed while he was standing in front of his shop. The reason behind the incident is yet to be known."

The victim was immediately rushed to the hospital but he died during the treatment. "Injured breathed his last and now the body is shifted to AJ hospital for further procedures," Commissioner added.

After the incident, the Mangaluru City Police Commissioner issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC in Surathkal, Bajpe, Kavoor, and Panambur police station limit, till Tuesday, December 27.