Man Stabs Lover To Death For Rejecting Marriage Proposal In Andhra Pradesh; Accused Held

In the Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh, a man allegedly killed a 22-year-old woman by stabbing her with a knife for turning down his marriage proposal on Saturday.

#BREAKING | 22-year-old woman stabbed to death in broad daylight in Andhra Pradesh after refusing marriage proposal; accused to be produced in court. Tune in - https://t.co/2rijHpuhUV pic.twitter.com/nUmxohUuh5 — Republic (@republic) October 9, 2022

The 26-year-old accused, Gubbala Venkata Suryanarayana, attacked the victim Devika with a knife multiple times in broad daylight while she was returning from a nearby village on a two-wheeler in the Koorada town of Kakinada.

According to sources, local villagers caught the accused, thrashed him, and handed him over to the police. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 302 of IPC. He will be produced before the court.

According to police, the victim was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead.

Sources claimed that the accused and the victim were in a relationship for the past six years. However, recently, their families refused to get them married. Hence, the victim Devika broke up with the accused and started ignoring him. They also added that the accused was constantly trying to speak to the victim and due to her ignorance, the agitated accused attacked her with a sharp weapon.

Image: Weapon used by accused to kill Devika. Source: RepublicWorld

Due to severe bleeding injuries, the victim succumbed on the spot. After attacking the victim, the accused stayed at the spot, while the locals caught him and handed over to the police. The victim’s body has been shifted for post-mortem in a nearby hospital. According to police, further investigation is underway.