Man tries to kill his brother after he refused Rs 100 to buy liquor, held

Nagpur, Nov 10 (PTI) A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to kill his elder brother after the latter refused him Rs 100 for buying alcohol in Bramhani village in Nagpur district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday. Police also arrested an accomplice of the accused Bhushan Bahekar.

The incident occurred on the late Tuesday night when the brother duo was walking down a road.

Bhushan attacked Bharat Bahekar (31) with empty bottles and pushed him, an official said.

An attempt to murder case was registered, he added. PTI COR NSK NSK

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)