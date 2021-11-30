Man, Wanted In Murder Case, Shot Dead In Gunfight With Assam Police

A man, wanted in a kidnap and murder case, was shot dead on Tuesday in Assam's Kamrup district in an exchange of fire with police when they went to arrest him, a senior official said.

The incident happened in Hajo police station area, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, police went to arrest the man at his home, the official.

On seeing the police, the suspect allegedly fired. When the police retaliated, he was shot, the official said.

He succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

The man was wanted in the kidnap and murder of one Safiqul Ali, a resident of Khopnikuchi village in Hajo, the official said.

Ali was allegedly kidnapped on Sunday and his body was found in Khoirabari village in Udalguri district, he said.

Police said a .32 pistol and four live rounds of cartridges were found in the suspect's possession.

An investigation is underway to nab the other culprits, wanted in the kidnap and murder of Ali, police said.

At least 27 people have been killed in shootouts by the Assam Police since May, while 48 others were injured along with some policemen in such gunfights.

Police claim the shootouts were provoked as the criminals tried to snatch service weapons or attempted to escape from custody, whipping up a political furore with the opposition alleging that the Assam Police has turned "trigger happy" and indulging in "open killings" under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Unfazed by the criticism of his government, Sarma on July 15 said in the assembly that the state police has "full operational liberty" to fight against the criminals within the ambit of the law.

