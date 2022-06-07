Man Who Shared Threat Messages On Blowing Up RSS Offices Arrested From Tamil Nadu

Just a day after a threatening message was received over blowing up RSS offices at various locations including two in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow and Unnao, a man has been arrested in connection with circulating the threatening message on WhatsApp from Tamil Nadu's Pudukudi village on Tuesday, according to ANI.

As informed by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the man was traced from the WhatsApp group and his location was revealed from Tamil Nadu. From there, he was nabbed by a team of UP ATS with the help of the Tamil Nadu police. He will now be taken to Lucknow from where the further investigation will proceed. He will be also interrogated in the matter.

Raj Mohammad, the man who had threatened to blow up RSS offices at six locations, including two in Uttar Pradesh, detained in Pudukudi, Tamil Nadu. pic.twitter.com/vsKkz0eZCD — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 7, 2022

Notably, the man identified as Raj Mohammad was a resident of Tamil Nadu and had earlier circulated a threatening message in a WhatsApp group, stating that RSS offices in six locations will be blown up including two in UP and four others in Karnataka. The message was sent through a WhatsApp link and via international numbers in three languages - Hindi, English, and Kannada.

Shortly after that, an FIR was registered at the Madiyaon police station in Lucknow following a complaint by Professor Neelkanth Mani, who works at the RSS office in Lucknow.

Additional DY Commissioner speaks on WhatsApp threat

Briefing about the latest development, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, North Zone, Prachi Singh confirmed the arrest of the accused who sent the threatening message. In a video message, she said,

"A complaint was registered on June 5, 2022, by Neelkanth Mani under various actions of IPC. As a part of this, the complaint stated that a message has surfaced in a WhatsApp group where threats have been given to attack RSS offices. In a joint operation by UP ATS and Madiyaon Police Station, the location of the accused was trace to Tamil Nadu".

She further added that the man has been identified as Raj Mohammad who was arrested from Tamil Nadu with the help of the local people. He will be brought to Lucknow and the following actions will take after that, she added.

Image: Republic/PTI