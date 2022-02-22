Man who stole gold coins from Goa held in MP; precious items worth Rs 25 lakh seized

Burhanpur, Feb 22 (PTI) The Madhya Pradesh Police have arrested a man who allegedly stole gold coins and chains from a showroom in Goa, and recovered precious items worth around Rs 25 lakh from him, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused had fled from Goa after committing the theft. Later, the Burhanpur police during patrolling got suspicious about a person staying in a lodge in Lalbagh police station area here, Superintendent of Police Rahul Singh Lodha said.

The accused had identified himself as Santosh Bamne from Goa while checking in the lodge, he said.

But, after the police checked his driving license and voter ID, his name was found to be Vikas Kushwaha (30), a resident of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

During the search, the police found 515 gm of gold coins and chains worth around Rs 25 lakh in his possession, the official said.

The accused was arrested on Saturday night under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and was later handed over to the Panaji police, he said. PTI COR ADU GK GK

