Man With Underworld Links Held

Mangaluru city police on Sunday arrested a 46-year-old man with alleged connections to the underworld.

The arrested has been identified as Praveen Kumar, a resident of Kotebagilu under Moodbidri police station limits.

Police sources said they went to his house on receiving a tip-off that the accused possessed lethal weapons and had links with the underworld.

The man allegedly tried to flee on seeing the police and he was arrested after a scuffle.

The man was facing several cases and had been absconding. He was later produced before the judge and remanded to judicial custody, the sources said.

