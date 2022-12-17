Mangaluru Cooker Bomb Blast Accused Shariq Shifted To Bengaluru

The prime accused in the cooker bomb blast case in Mangaluru, has been shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru on the advice of authorities and the doctors treating him here.

Mohammed Shariq was taken to Victoria hospital in the state capital at 6 am on Saturday, police sources said.

The accused had suffered 45 percent burns after the explosive he was carrying in a pressure cooker exploded in an auto rickshaw at Nagori on the outskirts of the city on November 19. The autorickshaw driver, who was also injured in the blast, is being treated here.

A little-known terror outfit, the Islamic Resistance Council (IRC) had later owned responsibility for the blast and warned of another attack on their darknet.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA), currently probing the case and its link with terrorist activities, have already questioned him at the hospital here.