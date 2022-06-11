Mangaluru Murder Case: Accused Try To Flee After Attacking Cops During Investigation

In a recent update to the rowdy sheeter Raja alias Raghavendra murder case, two accused who were being taken to trace the other accused, assaulted the police and tried to flee the place. This incident occurred near the global heritage layout of Mulki.

In early June, a rowdy sheeter identified as Raja alias Raghavendra, 28, was allegedly attacked by two persons on a two-wheeler on Meena Kali Road, Baikampadi under the Panamboor police station limits.

As per sources, the Mangaluru police fired on the legs of both accused Arjun Moodushedde and Manoj alias Bindas Manoj. Three rounds which included one round in the air and two at the legs of the accused were fired by CCB police inspector Mahesh Prasad.

It is learned that along with the accused three policemen including sub-inspector Nagendra, assistant head constable Sudhir Poojary and assistant sub-inspector David also suffered injuries.

All the injured accused and policemen are admitted to Srinivas Hospital at Mukka in the city for further treatment.

Mangaluru murder case

The 28-year-old Raja alias Raghavendra who belonged to the Kulal (potter) community was attacked by two persons who are believed to be his own friends on a two-wheeler using a knife and a sword. The reason for the attack is yet to be discovered. The Panamboor Police have registered a case under IPC 307.

(Image: RepublicWorld)