The Supreme Court on Monday (August 7) formed a panel of three three former women high court judges to look into the investigation, remedial measures, compensation, relief and rehabilitation of those affected in the strife-torn Manipur. The apex court commenced hearing today on a batch of petitions pertaining to ethnic violence in Manipur, with the state government proposing to set up SITs headed by district SPs to probe cases.

The panel will be headed by former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal and will include Justices (retd) Shalini P Joshi and Asha Menon, said the bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud. The bench, also comprising Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said the effort of the apex court is to restore a sense of confidence and faith in the rule of law in the state.

Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the state government, submitted the report which was sought by the Supreme Court on August 1 on issues including the segregation of cases. Attorney General R Venkataramani told the top court bench that the government is handling the situation in Manipur at a 'very mature level'.

Panel to oversee relief and rehabilitation efforts

The Supreme Court mentioned that besides the judicial panel that will oversee relief and rehabilitation efforts among other things, senior police officers will be asked to supervise the investigation in criminal cases to be probed by the state SITs. Cases have been transferred to the CBI, but to ensure faith in the rule of law, it is proposing to direct that there shall be five officers of rank at least Deputy SP who will be brought into CBI from various states, Supreme Court stated. These officers will also be functioning within the four corners of the infrastructure and administrative structure of CBI. The top court further said that there will be 42 SITs looking at cases that have not been transferred to CBI.

Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh also appeared before the Supreme Court bench to inform the top court about the steps taken by the administration so far to control the ethnic violence, besides the segregation of cases for the purpose of effective investigation.

The government law officers said that the state government has proposed to set up Special Investigation Teams (SITs), headed by the Superintendent of Police at the district level to probe sensitive cases. The CBI will investigate 11 cases.