Manipur Governor Urges Women To Avoid Blocking Security Forces For Peaceful Resolution Of Ethnic Clash

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Saturday urged women of the state to restrain from blocking security forces on the roads.

Appealing for peace, Uikey said she was deeply shocked and disheartened about the ethnic clash, which is still continuing.

The governor's statement came after the forces reported several incidents of road blockades in the strife-torn state during security operations.

"I, from the bottom of my heart further appeal to you all, especially mothers and sisters, to restrain from blocking security forces on the roads as they are discharging their responsibilities for the safety of the people of the State," she said.

"Most importantly, everybody should not believe in spreading baseless rumours and should always try to desist it. All the issues can be and should be solved through a peaceful dialogue to restore the past peaceful atmosphere of the State," she added.

The governor said thousands of people were displaced and taking shelter in different relief camps since the clashes broke out on May 3.

In addition, innumerable houses of both communities were set ablaze and properties were lost and damaged, she said.

"I strongly condemn such an inhuman act. Due to these unbelievable incidents, activities of paddy cultivation which is the backbone of the economy of the State have been adversely affected as the cultivators are not in a position to work in their respective fields without fear," Uikey said.

"I sincerely appeal to all irrespective of caste, creed and religion to extend their fullest cooperation to solve the problem through an amicable and peaceful dialogue so that our age-old tradition of co-existence can be maintained," she said The governor said such incidents will have an adverse effect on the youths and children who are the future pillars of the state.

"My dear citizens of Manipur, finally, I once again, appeal to you to bring a peaceful life in the coming days and years," she said in the statement.