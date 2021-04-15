Manipur HC Quashes 2017 Election Of Turncoat; Declares His BJP Opponent As Wangkhei MLA

In a startling development on Thursday, the Manipur High Court declared BJP leader Okram Henry Singh's election to the state Assembly in 2017 as null and void. This order came on an election petition filed by BJP's Yumkham Erabot Singh who accused him of filing an incomplete affidavit during the submission of nomination papers for the Wangkhei seat. Contesting on a Congress ticket back then, Okram Henry Singh had defeated his BJP opponent Yumkham Erabot Singh by a margin of 4,336 votes.

Former Manipur CM Okram Ibobi Singh's nephew switched over to BJP in August 2020 and was appointed as a Cabinet Minister for Municipal Administration, Housing and Urban Development on September 24. However, he ceased to be a Minister owing to his inability to get elected to the Assembly within 6 months. In this time period, the Election Commission had not conducted the by-poll. In another blow for him, the HC ruled that Yumkham Erabot Singh is the duly elected MLA from Wangkhei. Speculation is rife that this verdict might be challenged in the Supreme Court.

In the judgment, the court held that Okram Henry Singh furnished incorrect educational qualifications and had failed to disclose the name of his spouse and dependents and a case pending against him. "... but for reasons best known to him, (he) failed to disclose the said information. Non-disclosure of the material information of the Respondent No. 1 (Henry) amounts to violation of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951 and rules thereof, and hence his election is fit to be declared as null and void," the HC stated.

BJP brushes off Congress challenge in Manipur

The N Biren Singh-led government's victory on the floor of the Assembly on August 10, 2020, brought to an end the political uncertainty prevailing in the state since June 17 when 9 MLAs including the Deputy CM withdrew support to the BJP government. 8 Congress MLAs stayed away from the Assembly proceedings despite the party issuing a whip to vote against the trust motion moved by the Chief Minister. The government was supported by 28 members including the 4 NPP MLAs on the floor of the Assembly.

Meanwhile, two Congress legislators Th Lokeshwar and Mirabai Devi reportedly threw chairs and benches in the Assembly alleging that the confidence motion was not conducted properly. In a major jolt for Congress, 6 out of the 8 abstaining Congress MLAs submitted their resignations to the Speaker on the same day. At present, there are 17 Congress MLAs in the 60-member Manipur Assembly whereas the state government has the support of 35 MLAs which includes 23 BJP legislators.