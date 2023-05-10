Manipur Limps Back To Normal Days After Violence: A Report From Ground Zero

Life in violence-hit Manipur appears to be gradually limping back to normal. Security agencies, both state and central, have taken over control, but situation in some parts continues to remain volatile. Manipur saw epic violence after a fierce conflict between two ethnic groups. More than 60 people have died in the violence, several injured and over 10,000 people displaced due to the conflict. Internet access has been blocked in several parts of the state. A shoot-at-sight order is in effect as well. Here is Republic's ground report from the heart of the conflict.

What's behind the clashes in Manipur?

The clashes broke out in Manipur capital Imphal on May 3 after thousands of people from Naga and Kuki tribes took out a rally in protest against a Manipur High Court direction initiate processes to bring the Meitei community of the state under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. The Meitei community, an ethnic majority group of the state, had been demanding the recognition as ST for years. On the other hand, several ethnic groups in the state have opposed the inclusion of the Meitei community in the ST list.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has repeatedly called for peace. On Monday, Singh confirmed the official fatality numbers saying, "“Around 60 innocent people have lost their lives, 231 people suffered injuries and around 1700 houses burnt down in the unfortunate incident of May 3. I appeal to people to bring peace and calm to the state. Transportation of stranded persons to their respective locations has started." Several states have also sent in transport to evacuate their domiciles from the violence-hit region.

Temple demolished, church burnt

The ethnic clashes have led to a 200-year-old Shiva temple in Manipur's Kangpokpi district demolished, reports say. Locals claim the Shiva temple was demolished using a bulldozer. They further say miscreants looted the temple before demolishing them. The home of a pujari of the temple has also been grounded.

Additionally, a Kuki church in Imphal was reported to have been burned down by a mob. Several vehicles and homes have also been burnt.

Armed villagers guard their homes

Villagers who own licensed guns have reportedly been asked to block underground militants. Local residents are standing guard. Women and children have been moved to safer locations. Volunteers from nearby areas are helping people from affected villagers move.

A villager affected by the violence told Republic that it was around six o' clock when they heard news of the violence on the day and soon after they heard sounds of guns blazing, bombs exploding and people screaming.

The Manipur government said the clashes are a result of the state's crackdown on drugs and poppy cultivation in the state. As per the government, underground militants have re-emerged to propel violence in the region.