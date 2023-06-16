Manipur On The Boil; Riotous Mob Turns Focus To Elected Representatives

Hundreds if not thousands of villages have been torched in Manipur, the Northeastern state that is witnessing ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 3. Many people have lost their lives and the number of people injured is long lost.

Now, after more than 40 days of continuous violence, the situation is worsening rather than improving. Mobs on the rampage are now turning towards the official as well as personal residences of politicians.

It all started on May 24, when the residence of Govindas Konthoujam, a minister in N Biren Singh's cabinet was vandalised by an irate mob. It was followed by unsuccessful attempts at the residences of many elected representatives till in Kakching the residence of Congress MLA K Ranjit was set on fire by a mob on June 3.

As arson in villages continued in both Kuki and Meitei-dominated areas of the state, on June 14, at around 6 pm, the official residence of Minister Nemcha Kipgen was vandalised and then set on fire by a mob. Speaking to Republic Media Network, security personnel at the residence of the minister said that more than 500 people stormed into the house that evening.

"It was around 5.30 - 6 pm, and we heard about the fire near the supermarket. We alerted the commandos to guard the gate. After some time, the mob came and knocked on the gate. When we asked who they were, they thronged the compound. When we told them this is government property and don't do anything wrongful, they didn't listen to us. I tried to call the police but they threatened us not to use the phone. Later I managed to call the police and also informed the fire services. By then the damage was already done. Later the fire tenders doused the fire," narrated N Zenith, a commando of Manipur police deployed at the official residence of the minister.

The mood of the mob was hostile in the New Checkon area of Imphal East on Thusday, June 15, afternoon. Clashes with the Rapid Action Force (RAF) as well as with Assam Rifles personnel were reported from the surrounding areas. RAF had to resort to shelling of tear gas to disperse the mob.

However, towards late evening, at around 11 pm, the mob moved towards the residence of Union Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh and overpowered the security guards. Notably, the minister and his family were not present at their residence at the time of the incident.

The police team guarding the house didn't have any weapons. Security personnel at the residence said that their arms were deposited at the police station to ensure that it's not looted by some mob.

"There were around 2,000 people. They threw around 200 petrol bombs at the house. We didn't have any arms as it was deposited at the police station," said police personnel.

It may be mentioned that the mob initially tried to attack the residence of the Union Minister earlier on May 25. However, that attempt was unsuccessful.

Some politicians have shifted their families out of Manipur, as the state continues to suffer the worst ethnic violence while others have shifted to high-security zones in Imphal.