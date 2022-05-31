Manipur: One Dead, Five Injured In IED Blast In Khongjom, Police Investigation Underway

One person died and five others were injured after an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded at a community hall in Manipur's Thoubal district on Monday morning. The blast took place at Sapam Mayai Leikai in Khongjom village when all the people who were construction workers from West Bengal were asleep in the hall.

Following the blast, all the victims were rushed to the nearby Thoubal district hospital, however, one our of them identified as 21-year-old Pankaj Mahato succumbed to his injuries. The others are presently undergoing treatment and are said to be out of danger. They have been also identified as Aroop Mandal (30), Souvik Patra (18), Aporva Mandal (25), and Rajesh Ramaanik (19).

Manipur | One person died & five others were injured in an IED explosion inside a Community Hall at Sapam Mayai Leikai in Khongjom. The injured were evacuated to Thoubal Hospital. The spot is kept cordoned for forensic inspection & a case has been registered: Thoubal Police pic.twitter.com/DI8gVxDGML — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

Meanwhile, the police are investigating the matter and have suspected that the IED was detonated with a remote control device. However, no one has yet claimed the responsibility for the attack, and further investigations are underway. Speaking on the same, Manipur DGP P Doungel while speaking to ANI said that all sorts of angles are being probed to investigate the matter.

The police also informed that the blast spot was kept cordoned for forensic inspection and a case has been registered. Notably, the workers were hired for the construction of water tanks for the community hall for various government schemes.

Manipur IED blast incidents

This is not the first time when such IED blasts were reported from the northeastern state. Earlier this month, two similar blasts were reported in less than 24 hours. The first one took place on May 5 when an explosion was reported at Nagamapal Lamaban Leikai in Imphal West district.

Following that, another powerful blast suspected to be an IED was reported from the Khurai area in Imphal East district on May 6. While some vehicles in the area and the windows were said to have been damaged due to the blast force, no casualties or injuries were reported from either one of the attacks.

Image: ANI