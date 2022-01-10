Manipur: Two BJP Workers Killed In Suspected Pre-poll Violence; Locals Stage Protests

In another incident of pre-poll violence from the state, two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers have been shot dead in Manipur on Sunday night in the Samurou area, of Wangoi Assembly Constituency in Imphal West district. The two deceased who have been identified as Abujam John (58) and Abujam Tomba (37) were said to be hardcore supporters of Agriculture Minister O Lukhoi of Wangoi Kendra.

According to Republic TV's sources, the incident took place around 10 PM on Sunday when a group of miscreants arrived and opened fire on both the party workers near Machu Cinema Hall at Samurou. While Abujam John died on the spot of the incident after being shot in his chest, Abujam Tomba succumbed to his injuries in the hospital on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, John was an active worker associated with Wangoi MLA and Tomba was deployed as a havildar in the Manipur police department. Notably, as a result of the two killings, protests have erupted at various places in Manipur where several locals have been agitating against the incident. Also, protesters were seen blocking roads and preventing traffic movement while the police had to intervene to contain the situation.

According to Imphal Free Press, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has also visited the bereaved families of the deceased on Monday morning and condemned the incident. Further speaking on it, he said that the government will not remain silent until the miscreants are arrested, while a case has also been registered and investigations are currently underway.

Manipur turns into a hub of pre-poll violence

Meanwhile, Manipur has already become a hotbed of pre-poll violence ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the northeastern state. Several incidents of violence and terror activities have also been reported from the poll-bound state. Earlier, in a major attack by terror outfits on an Assam Rifles convoy, seven personnel were killed while they were in a bus. Also, in another attack, an Assam Rifles jawan was killed on January 5 while another one was injured in a bomb blast in Manipur Thoubal district. Apart from that, a BJP MLA's brother was also recently arrested for killing a student college student in December last year.

Image: PTI