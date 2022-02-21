Manipur: Two ITBP Personnel Injured In IED Blast In Poll-bound State Near Imphal

Tensions escalated in poll-bound Manipur after two personnel of border guarding force Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) sustained injuries in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast on Sunday, reported PTI. The incident took place about 45 km from state capital Imphal at around 8 PM in the Wangoo Tera area of Kakching district.

It is important to note that the blast took place when an ITBP official along with state police personnel were conducting an area domination patrol. Constables Gaurav Rai and Girija Shankar have been injured in the blast. The security personnel are said to be out of danger and are getting treated in the Kakching civil hospital.

The troops were part of the ‘E’ company of the 610 ITBP election battalion deployed for poll duties in the state.

Manipur election: NPP candidate's father shot

Prior to the blast incident, an NPP candidate's father was shot at by unidentified people in poll-bound Manipur's Imphal East district, Deputy Chief Minister Yumnam Joykumar Singh said on Saturday. The incident had taken place at the gates of the residence of the party's Andro candidate L Sanjoy Singh when he, his father L Samjai Singh and some supporters were having an election-related discussion on Friday night, official reports stated. Unidentified assailants opened fire and the candidate's father was hit on the right shoulder, the deputy Chief Minister, also an NPP leader, said.

Manipur election

Assembly elections in the northeastern state will be held in two phases on February 28 and March 5. Counting of votes will be held on March 10.

In the current elections, NPP is fighting polls in 39 seats. In the previous polls, the party had contested nine seats and won four of them. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party is contesting in all 60 seats. The saffron party has given tickets to at least 10 ex-Congress leaders who joined the party.

(With PTI inputs)