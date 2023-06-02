Manipur Violence | After Amit Shah's Warning, Militants Surrender; Combing Ops Underway

Surprise checks were conducted on camps belonging to militant outfits that had signed the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement. These checks aimed to verify adherence to the de-weaponisation and enforcement provisions outlined in the agreement, with the goal of restoring peace and stability in violence-hit Manipur. The Spear Corps of the Indian army tweeted on Friday, "De-weaponisation & enforcement of SoO/ MoU provisions - Focal points for immediate implementation across Manipur. Large-scale intelligence-based combing operations to recover snatched weapons & surprise checks of SoO Camps planned."

Voluntary surrender of weapons

A total of 144 weapons, including SLR29 self-loading rifles, carbines, AK-47s, INSAS rifles, the Light Machine Gun variant of the rifle, and grenade launchers were voluntarily surrendered across multiple districts in the state. This surrender took place after Home Minister Amit Shah called for the surrender of arms and ammunition in front of the Manipur police on June 1 by the end of the day, warning of strict action against those who failed to comply.

De-weaponisation and enforcement of SoO Agreement

"To ensure sustainable peace in Manipur, security forces have identified de-weaponization and enforcement of the provisions of the SoO agreement signed with the Kuki militants as focal points to be addressed immediately from the security perspective across Manipur," a defence spokesman said. Under the SoO agreement, more than 25 Kuki insurgent groups have agreed to confine themselves to designated camps monitored by the government, with their weapons securely stored. According to the official, the surprise checks on the camps are conducted to find and seize weapons and ensure agreement compliance. The army has even shared aerial images of insurgent camps in Monbung and Chongkhawzao to highlight the level of monitoring being undertaken.

The Home Minister also announced the formation of an Inter-Security Agency Unified Command to oversee security operations in Manipur. This unified command will be headed by Kuldiep Singh, a retired IPS officer and former CRPF chief, who currently serves as the Chief Security Advisor to the Manipur government. The primary objective of this command is to conduct security-related operations in an impartial manner.

Stolen weapons and extremist organizations

Local reports had previously stated that over 4,000 weapons have been stolen from government armouries and warehouses. A senior official of the Manipur police stated to a local media outlet, "It is feared and likely that some of the stolen weapons have been given to extremist organisations located in Myanmar. It is impossible for any community to conceal or store 4,000 guns."

Since May 3, clashes between two communities in the state and subsequent large-scale violence have resulted in nearly 100 deaths and the displacement of thousands of people. Addressing the issue, the defence spokesperson emphasised the importance of preventing easy access to arms and ammunition for those seeking to disrupt peace and harmony in Manipur. Shah has also warned against any violations of the SoO rules. The army has also been successful in its intelligence Ops, the Spear Corps in their tweet said, "Relentless efforts towards restoring normalcy resulted in the surrender of 39 active cadres of Adivasi People's Liberation Army (APLA) with weapons before Inspector General of Assam Rifles (North) and Assam police." They further added, "Spear Corps urges cadres of all proscribed groups to lay down arms & return to the mainstream."

Manipur clashes and criticism of delayed action

The cause of the crisis can be traced back to the Kuki tribe's protest against the demand made by the valley-majority Meiteis for inclusion under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. Ikram Ibobi Singh ,Former Chief Minister of Manipur, lashing out at the Centre said, ''There is a lack of proactive immediate action, which is why killings are increasing day by day. Churches have been burned down.'' The former CM also stated that ''The state government's machinery has completely broken down. They couldn't handle the present situation. We thought the centre was our guardian, but they couldn't take any immediate action against the state government.”