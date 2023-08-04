Manipur Violence: Clashes Break Out In Churachandpur, Tear Gas Shells Fired At Protesters

Clashes broke out in Manipur's Churachandpur district on Wednesday once again between a mob and security forces which led to at least 17 people getting injured. Thursday's episode of violence is part of continuing carnage going on in the state since ethnic clashes broke out on May 3. The Army and the Rapid Action Force (RAF) had to fire tear gas shells on Thursday, August 3 to disperse protestors. The recent disturbance was triggered after the Manipur High Court directed that status quo be maintained at the proposed burial site in Haolai Khopi village of Churachandpur district where the Kuki community had planned a burial service for around 35 people who were killed in ethnic strife.

Following the violence, authorities in Imphal East and Imphal West had to cancel curfew relaxations announced earlier. A large security presence has been put in place in Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts.

A large police force was also deployed to stop any other incident of violence in the Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts. However, tensions were brewing since the morning after several tribals came out on the streets to stop the movement of security forces.

Union Minister Nityanand Rai appeals for peace

In a letter to the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF) and the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), an important body of the Meitei community, Union Minister Nityanand Rai appealed to maintain peace and communal harmony.

He wrote, "The government of India is seized of the issue of last rites of mortal remains of those killed in ethnic violence in Manipur. The government of India appeals to all concerned to maintain peace and communal harmony and assures that it will spare no efforts to resolve the aforesaid issue amicably to the utmost satisfaction of all parties within a period of seven days.”

Manipur violence

The ethnic violence in the northeastern state began on May 3 between two communities Kuki and Meiteis due to which more than 160 people lost their lives and a lot more succumbed to serious injuries.

The situation got even more intense after a video surfaced on the internet in which two helpless tribal women were being paraded naked and molested by a mob at a village. In the video, around 30 men are seen, carrying and dragging the women into the field, and molesting them.