Manipur Violence: CM N Biren Singh Appeals For Peace; 60 Dead, Over 1,700 Homes torched

Manipur CM N Biren Singh, on Monday, provided the latest update on the law and order situation in the state. During a press briefing, the Chief Minister revealed that around 20,000 people have been shifted to safe locations but more than 10,000 are still stranded in sensitive areas. He also said that 60 innocent lives have been lost and over 200 have been injured.

#WATCH | Around 60 innocent people lost their lives, 231 injured & around 1700 houses burned down in unfortunate incident of May 3. I appeal to people to bring peace to the state. Transportation of stranded persons to their respective locations has begun: Manipur CM N Biren Singh pic.twitter.com/obaYEb9d2c May 8, 2023

"Around 60 innocent people have lost their lives, 231 people suffered injuries and around 1,700 houses burned down in the unfortunate incident of May 3. I appeal to people to bring peace and calm to the state. Transportation of stranded persons to their respective locations has started," the CM said. "Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been monitoring the situation from the day of the incident till today. He has sent many companies of Central forces," he further said.

The CM also assured that those stuck in conflict areas are being provided best possible care and support in safe locations and shelter camps. Overall, 35,655 people including 1,593 students have been moved to safer locations, Singh revealed.

'I appeal to all not to believe rumours': Manipur CM

During the briefing, Singh cautioned against fake news and urged citizens not to believe in rumours. As a precautionary measure, the Manipur Home Ministry announced that it has extended the internet ban in the state until May 13. Several state governments have launched rescue operations for their people stuck due to Manipur violence. Many safely returned to their respective homes in Tripura and Telangana whereas governments of Delhi and Haryana are cooperating with the Manipur CM for evacuation.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court directed the state and the central governments to submit a status report in 10 days about the situation in Manipur. The state is witnessing widespread violence after the Manipur High Court directed the state government to file a status report on giving ST status to the Meitei people, who are in majority. There is also the issue of a land survey of the forest areas something which the tribals living in the hills of Manipur are against.