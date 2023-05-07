Manipur Violence: CM N Biren Singh Holds All-party Meeting To Discuss Turbulence In State

Following the violence in the state of Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh called an all-party meeting on Saturday, May 6. Representatives of several political parties including the Congress, CPI, JD(U), NPF, Shiv Sena, TMC, BSP, AAP, MPP, AIFB, MNDF, ABHKP were present at the meeting. Former CM O Ibobi Singh was also present in the meeting. The meeting was held in the wake of the violence that broke out immediately after inter-community conflicts in a few areas of the northeastern State amid protests against the majority Meitei community's inclusion in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

According to an ANI report, on May 3 and 4, the Manipur government requisitioned the army and the Assam Rifles. According to State's Director General of Police P Doungel, after security forces' assistance, the security situation in Manipur has improved.

Biren Singh stated that the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) head Kuldiep Singh has been appointed as the security advisor, and forces from the RAF, BSF, and CRPF have all been sent to Manipur.

Ashutosh Sinha, Additional Director-General of Police (Intelligence), has also been appointed by the State administration as the overall operational commander to manage the situation in Manipur, the ANI reported.

Indian Army in action

The Army stated that the situation in Manipur has been stabilised as a result of coordinated efforts from all parties involved.

Indian Army released a statement on May 5 stating, "As a result of the proactive and timely response, Churachandpur, KPI, Moreh and Kakching are now under firm control with no major violence since last night."

"The situation has been brought under control through coordinated actions by all stakeholders. IAF undertook continuous sorties from two airfields in Assam employing C17 Globemaster and AN 32 aircraft," Indian Army said.

Amit Shah reviews meeting

Amit Shah, Union Home Minister, assessed the state of affairs in Manipur on Friday during a video conference call with N Biren Singh, and other top national and state officials.

Following instructions from the MHA, a total of 10 additional companies (almost 1,000 soldiers) of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) were also sent to the turbulent state earlier on Friday.

Violence reaches Delhi

Despite reports that the situation in Manipur was deescalating, violence spilled to Delhi, where a group of Kuki students who live near the Delhi University North Campus claimed that on Thursday night, a group of Meiteis attacked them.

The students said that on Friday, they attempted to file a FIR at the Maurice Nagar Police Station. When the police declined to do so, the students also held a protest outside the station. According to police, the situation has been brought under control, action has been taken, and a few students have been detained in this regard.