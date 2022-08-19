In a massive setback to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the CBI on Friday morning raided Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence in connection with the irregularities in the excise policy of 2021-22. As per sources, the searches were also conducted nearly 20 locations across the national capital. Sisodia is in charge of the Excise Department. Sources revealed that the CBI took this action after registering an FIR. Confirming the raids on Twitter, Sisodia affirmed that he will cooperate with the investigation and the truth will come to the fore very soon.

The tussle between the Centre and AAP began when the Delhi Chief Secretary submitted a report highlighting alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses in Arvind Kejriwal government's newly introduced Excise Policy 2021-22. The report dated July 8, 2022, allegedly established prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR) 1993, Delhi Excise Act 2009 and Delhi Excise Rules 2010 in addition to deliberate and gross procedural lapses to provide post tender undue benefits to liquor licensees for the year 2021-22.

The charges against Manish Sisodia can be broadly divided into three categories.

1. Loss to Exchequer: Delhi Government’s new excise policy caused a huge loss to the exchequer, as per the sources at the L-G office. The decision with regards to the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 was taken by Manish Sisodia who also holds the Excise portfolio in the Delhi government, under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The inquiry report on the alleged scam in the new excise policy in Delhi revealed the arbitrary and unilateral decisions taken by the Minister and the Excise Department officials that resulted in huge financial losses to the exchequer. A waiver amounting to Rs. 144.36 crore was allegedly allowed on tendered license fee on account of the COVID-19 pandemic. This was done despite the fact that no specific provision for compensation in the form of a reduction in tendered license fee was available in the tender document, and this resulted in the blatant undue loss of Rs 144 crore to the public exchequer.

The formula of calculation of rates of foreign liquor was allegedly revised and the levy of import pass fee of Rs. 50 per case of beer was removed. This made foreign liquor, as well as beer cheaper for retail (L7Z), licenses at the cost of loss of revenue to the state exchequer.

2. Awarding Contracts to Ineligible Vendors: The government allegedly floated a tender by incorporating a condition of setting up a minimum of two liquor vends in each ward without undertaking any exercise/due diligence to ascertain the viability of opening just two vends in each ward. In a total disregard to the code of not promoting alcohol and its consumption and any such attempts are punishable, the government allegedly did not take any action against their pet licensees, who were brazenly promoting liquor through social media/banners/hoardings, etc.

Without any increase in the tendered license fee and with an obvious intent of extending financial benefits to the licensees, the operational period for L7Z licensees and L1 licensees was allegedly extended firstly from 01.04.2022 to 31.05.2022 and then from 01.06.2022 to 31.07.2022.

3. Quid Pro Quo: The Chief Secretary’s report allegedly indicated significant financial quid pro quo (That means something for something) at the top political level, wherein Sisodia allegedly, took and got executed, major decisions/actions in violation of the statutory provisions and the notified Excise Policy that had huge financial implications.

The Excise department allegedly extended undue financial favours to the unauthorised liquor licensees much after the tenders had been awarded resulting in causing huge losses to the exchequer. As per the report, this step was solely taken to enrich private liquor merchants set to provide financial rewards to those at the top levels of government, including Manish Sisodia, Minister in Charge of Excise & Finance.

It is pertinent to mention that all these decisions were allegedly taken without any approval of the Cabinet and subsequently the Lt. Governor, to provide post tender ''undue benefits to liquor licensees''. Earlier this year, the Delhi government withdrew its excise policy and implemented the previous one after coming under CBI fire.

