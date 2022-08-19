Manish Sisodia To Be Under ED Lens? Agency Seeks FIR Copy From CBI Amid Raids: Sources

As Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids went underway at the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) reportedly sought a copy of the FIR filed in the excise policy case. While the ED has not registered a money laundering case yet, sources say the process of registering an Information Report will begin after the searches are over.

The CBI which began raids at the residence of Sisodia among 20 other locations, has not shared documents and FIR with ED as yet. The searches are in connection with the alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy of 2021-2022, which was implemented by excise minister Sisodia.

As per sources, the Delhi Deputy CM has been named as an accused in the case along with 4 other persons including former Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna. The CBI probe was recommended by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena.

Republic has also learned from its sources that the CBI investigation is focused on five major allegations against the Delhi government in relation to the excise policy. These include:

One-time waver of Rs 143 crores given by the AAP government to a 'liquor lobby' which had applied for the tender

How exactly was the policy tweaked to prove illegality in the decision

Waiving Rs 30 crores to liquor licenses at the airport, instead of forfeiting it

Reducing the price of imported beer

Giving more time to previous licensee holders

The agency will also probe officials who supported or sided with the government in changing the excise policy or those who turned a blind eye when post facto changes were made, sources say.

What is the Delhi excise policy case?

Last month, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the AP government's revamped Excise Policy. According to an assessment report, the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 involved alleged violations and procedural lapses that led to a loss of over Rs 150 crore to the exchequer.

Recently, LG Saxena suspended 11 officials, including the then Excise Commissioner and Deputy Excise Commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari, in the matter.

Following today's CBI raids, Sisodia said he would cooperate in the probe to find the truth, which would be established in court. He said that nothing incriminating was found against him so far.