Manish Sisodia's Aides Named In CBI FIR Likely Missing; Not Found At Premises: Sources

Two aides of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia have likrly gone missing since the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) began raiding the Aam Aadmi Party leader's house on Friday, sources told Republic. At least two individuals named in the CBI's FIR were reportedly not found at their premises sources have said. The CBI is yet to issue a statement in this regard.

On Friday, the central agency conducted a 14-hour-long raid at Sisodia's residence in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam. This action came after it registered an FIR over the alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy of 2021-2022.

In the FIR, the CBI has named 15 persons including Deputy CM Manish Sisodia as 'accused no. 1'. In addition to Sisodia, who also holds the excise portfolio, the CBI has named as accused then excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna, then deputy excise commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari, assistant excise commissioner Pankaj Bhatnagar and nine businessmen.

After CBI sleuths left Sisodia's residence late Friday evening, the Deputy Chief Minister alleged that the Centre was misusing the agency against him. "We are extremely honest people, doing honest work and will continue to do so," he told the media. So far no summons have been issued to the AAP leader.

What is the Delhi excise policy case?

Last month, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the AP government's revamped Excise Policy. According to an assessment report, the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 involved alleged violations and procedural lapses that led to a loss of over Rs 150 crore to the exchequer.

Recently, LG Saxena suspended 11 officials, including the then Excise Commissioner and Deputy Excise Commissioner Anand Kumar Tiwari, in the matter.

Following today's CBI raids, Sisodia said he would cooperate in the probe to find the truth, which would be established in court. He said that nothing incriminating was found against him so far.