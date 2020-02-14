Manish Sisodia's OSD's Judicial Custody Extended For 14 Days In Bribery Case

A Delhi court on Friday has extended the judicial custody of Gopal Krishna Madhav, a former officer on special duty (OSD) to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, by 14-day in an alleged bribery case. Gopal Krishna Madhav was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) before the Delhi assembly elections on February 5.

The CBI had reportedly caught him red-handed for accepting a bribe of Rs 2 Lakh, following which he was sent to judicial custody which has been extended by another 14 days. He was produced before Special Judge Santosh Snehi Mann at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday after his remand period ended.

According to the sources, the investigative agency had laid a trap when he was caught taking a bribe to settle a tax evasion matter. He was immediately taken to the CBI headquarters for questioning.

Sisodia demands strict action

After the matter came to light, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia acknowledged that the arrested person worked as his OSD. He called for the strictest punishment to be meted out to Madhav. Moreover, Sisodia claimed that he himself had helped arrest many corrupt officers in the last 5 years.

मुझे पता चला है कि सीबीआई ने एक GST इन्स्पेक्टर को रिश्वत लेते हुए गिरफ़्तार किया है. यह अधिकारी मेरे ऑफ़िस में बतौर OSD भी तैनात था. सीबीआई को उसे तुरंत सख़्त से सख़्त सजा दिलानी चाहिए. ऐसे कई भ्रष्टाचारी अधिकारी मैंने ख़ुद पिछले 5 साल में पकड़वाए है. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) February 7, 2020

BJP's reaction on the arrest

Reacting to the news of Madhav's arrest in the runup to the intense Delhi assembly election, BJP had alleged that the OSD was taking bribes on behalf of the deputy chief minister. Commenting on the arrest, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had alleged that the total amount to be received was Rs 10 lakh. He further opined it could be the reason why Lokpal has not been appointed until now in Delhi.

