Manjinder Sirsa Condemns Arnab Goswami's Arrest; Slams Mumbai Police's 'Hitler-Shahi'

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Wednesday has condemned the physical assault and arrest of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami by the Mumbai Police. Taking to Twitter, he said that "to kill the freedom of expression or witch-hunt media professionals is killing the democracy itself." Sirsa said that Mumbai Police is setting a "wrong example" by arresting Arnab Goswami. "We condemn this vendetta politics in strong words," he added.

'Brazen misuse of power by Mumbai Police'

In another strong-worded tweet, the Akali Dal leader slammed the Mumbai Police and said that the force is reporting to "Hitler-Shahi" in the name of policing has "not just given a bad name to Mumbai Police but also adversely affected the image of Indian Democracy and freedom of speech in India."

'My son was beaten-up'

On Wednesday morning, the entire country witnessed the operation of a police state in Maharashtra. At around 7:45 am, Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami house was encircled, his home was barged into, cameras were forcefully turned off, he was physically assaulted and dragged out of his home in a police van. Arnab was not served summons prior and not even allowed access to his legal team.

As Arnab was being manhandled and pushed into a police van, by a battalion of armed police officers, he said, “They hit me. They physically assaulted me. I want to tell the people of India to fight for us.” He said, “my son was beaten-up.”

With regard to his legal team, Arnab Goswami was blocked by the Mumbai Police vis-a-vis having legal aid present. Encounter cop Sachin Vaze declared to Republic TV - Arnab Goswami has been arrested under the grave section of 306 of the IPC, in a mocked-up case. It may be recalled that fake charges of suicide were levelled against Arnab Goswami in 2018. The matter was investigated by the Mumbai Police and closed by a court of law after a closure report by the police noted that no case was made out.

The Mumbai Police also blocked Republic Executive Editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and Senior Associate Editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police wanted his phone.

