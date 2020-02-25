Manoj Tiwari Condemns North-East Delhi Violence, Calls For 'strict Action'

After pro and anti-CAA protestors engaged in a violent clash in North-East Delhi on February 24, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday condemned the clash and called for strict action in the matter.

While talking to Republic TV, Manoj Tiwari appealed to the protesters to maintain peace and not fall prey to rumours. "The situation in North-East Delhi is at its worst. All those who are going against the law will have to face strict consequences. I appeal to people to maintain peace and not believe in rumours," he said.

As the violent clash took place on the day of US President Trump's India visit, Manoj Tiwari also questioned the timing behind the attack. "I suspect a huge conspiracy behind this, the timing of the protest is also questionable. Who are those people who don't want to see Indo-US friendship strengthen?" he said.

"Vehicles were set ablaze, kids were stuck. Strict action should be taken against those who have violated the law and are trying to burn Delhi," the BJP leader added.

The BJP MP also appealed to the Delhiites to maintain peace and stated that the leaders should go on ground-level and interact with the protesters. "I call for everyone to maintain peace and appeal the leaders to go on the ground level and interact with the protesters," Manoj Tiwari stated.

Violence in northeast Delhi

In a massive escalation of tension in the northeast Delhi on Monday, protesters resorted to violence, torching at least two houses and a fire tender in the Jaffrabad and Maujpur areas. Delhi Police head constable Ratan Lal has lost his life and one DCP has been injured during clashes in Gokulpuri. A total of five people (4 civilians & 1 police head constable) lost their lives and 105 got injured in the clashes.

According to officials, a fire tender was damaged by the protesters after it responded to a fire call in the area on Monday. Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro closed entry and exit at the Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur stations. On Sunday evening, clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups and both the groups hurled stones at each other allegedly in presence of Delhi Police. The Police fired tear gas shells and also resorted to lathi-charge to disperse the protesters.

